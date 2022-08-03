Burnes (8-5) took the loss against the Pirates on Tuesday, allowing four runs on three hits while striking out six and walking five across 5.1 innings.

Burnes was uncharacteristically inefficient Tuesday, throwing 53 of 103 pitches for strikes over 5.1 frames. The four runs allowed to the Pirates were the most he has allowed in a single game since he allowed five runs to the Padres on June 3. The five walks were a single game season-high for Burnes. Since July 14, his ERA has steadily creeped up and now sits at 2.49. He will look to turn things around in his next appearance.