Burnes tossed three scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring game against the White Sox. He gave up three hits, hit a batter, and posted a 4:1 K:BB in the contest.

Burnes has taken the mound three times this spring and has shut down opposing hitters, allowing just the three hits Thursday and posting a 7:2 K:BB over six frames. He hasn't forced his way into a rotation spot just yet, but he is at least in the conversation. The Brewers are planning to use him as a starter this year, so if he does not earn a spot in the big-league rotation he will head to Triple-A San Antonio. In that scenario, he would be among the -- if not the top -- options should the Brewers need to bring up a starter.