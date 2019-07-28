Burnes (shoulder) fired a scoreless inning during his first rehab appearance Saturday with Triple-A San Antonio, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Burnes landed on the injured list with right shoulder irritation July 15, so he may not require an extended rehab assignment. The 24-year-old is scheduled to throw two frames in his next outing with the Missions before being re-evaluated. The Brewers plan to continue utilizing Burnes out of the bullpen despite the recent injuries to their starting rotation.