Burnes (2-3) allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out nine, taking the loss to the Cardinals on Thursday.

Burnes struck out 58 batters to start the season before issuing his first walk in the fifth inning to Tommy Edman, breaking Kenley Jansen's modern-day record for most strikeouts to start a season without allowing a walk. Unfortunately, Burnes was handed the loss after just one run allowed in five innings as the Brewers' offense once again failed to provide any run support. The 26-year-old has a 1.57 ERA in six starts and the Brewers have only managed to win two of them. He has the best K/9 amongst starters in baseball with 15.2.