Burnes (undisclosed) will rejoin his teammates Monday and will throw a bullpen session that day with an eye towards being activated from the COVID-19 injured list later in the week, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Burnes dominant start to the season was interrupted by a trip to the injured list for unspecified reasons in late April. His exact return date remains unclear, but he should start sometime next week and will look to build on an incredible start which has seen him post a 1.53 ERA, 0.55 WHIP and 49:0 K:BB through five starts.