Burnes (0-1) took the loss Saturday, coughing up seven runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and three walks over five-plus innings while striking out six as the Brewers fell 14-8 to the Cubs.

The young right-hander kept his strikeout rate up, but otherwise Burnes has had a disastrous start to 2019, serving up six homers in 10 innings over his two starts. Juiced ball or not, that's not a pace that's going to keep him in the majors for long, much less in the Brewers' rotation. Burnes will take a 9.90 ERA into his next scheduled start Friday, on the road against the Dodgers, another team that's been flexing its home-run muscles in the early going.