Burnes tossed 8.1 scoreless innings and picked up the win in Sunday's victory over the Reds. He allowed five hits and posted a 12:1 K:BB in the contest.

Burnes started for the first time since tossing two innings in the All-Star Game, and he picked up right where he left off at the end of the first half, limiting the opposition to one earned run or fewer for the fourth straight start. Burnes has lowered his ERA from 2.62 to 2.16 since the beginning of that stretch, and with him punching out 12 batters Sunday, he is now tied for fifth in the league with 140 strikeouts.