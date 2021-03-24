Burnes gave up two earned runs over 4.2 innings in Tuesday's spring game against the Dodgers. He allowed three hits and posted a 6:2 K:BB in the outing.

Burnes was tagged for his first two runs of the spring when Justin Turner homered in the first inning of Tuesday's contest, but he settled down after that and wound up with more punchouts than innings pitched for the fourth time in four appearances this spring. Burnes appears set to back up his breakout 2020 campaign, posting a 1.59 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB in 11.1 innings over four starts this spring.