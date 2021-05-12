Burnes, who will be activated from the COVID-19 injured list to start Thursday's game against the Cardinals, confirmed that he was shut down as a result of a positive test for the coronavirus, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Burnes noted that he was unsure how he contracted the virus, but since he was asymptomatic throughout his quarantine period, he's optimistic he'll be able to pick up where he left off prior to landing on the COVID-19 injured list. Because he didn't exhibit symptoms of the virus, Burnes was cleared to work out and throw on his own while in quarantine. The Brewers could still look to limit his workload to some extent Thursday, but Burnes should be in line for a relatively normal start as he returns to action for the first time since April 26.