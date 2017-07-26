Burnes, 22, has a 1.72 ERA and 53:8 K:BB in 52.1 innings since being promoted to Double-A.

2017 has been something of a coming out party for the 6-foot-3 righty, who has shown superb control along with the ability to miss bats. He also keeps the ball down, having surrendered just two home runs in 112.1 combined innings this season. Though he may not be able to keep up his stellar K:BB, Burnes has clearly vaulted up the prospect rankings.