Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Dominant again Monday
Burnes tossed eight scoreless innings for Double-A Biloxi on Monday, giving up two hits and no walks while striking out eight.
No pitcher in the Brewers' farm system has improved their long-term outlook more since the beginning of the season than Burnes, who dominated in the Carolina League and hasn't slowed down since moving up to the Double-A ranks. The stellar outing Monday dropped his ERA to 1.97 over 77.2 innings with Biloxi, during which the right-hander has compiled a stellar 80:12 K:BB mark. If Burnes is able to maintain his current form over his final few starts of the campaign, he could receive an opportunity to audition for a starting gig with the big club next spring.
