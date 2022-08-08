Burnes did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over six innings against the Reds. He struck out nine.

After struggling in his last start against the Pirates, Burnes bounced back in electric fashion, with the only damage on the afternoon coming from a solo home run off the bat of Michael Papierski in the fifth inning. Despite the quality start, the Brewers' ace failed to record the win for the fifth time in seven starts since the beginning of July. Burnes looks to garner more run support and get back in the win column in his next scheduled start against the Cardinals.