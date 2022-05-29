Burnes (3-2) allowed two hits and a walk with 11 strikeouts in seven shutout innings to earn the win Sunday versus the Cardinals.

Burnes enjoyed one of his best starts of the year, going seven innings for a fifth time while racking up double-digit strikeouts for the fourth time. He's won consecutive starts while lowering his ERA to 1.95 with a 0.82 WHIP and 78:11 K:BB across 10 outings. The reigning NL Cy Young winner will look to keep up the success in a home start versus the Padres next week.