Burnes (4-0) allowed four hits and no walks while striking out nine across six innings to earn the win Saturday against Kansas City.

Burnes racked up 20 swinging strikes on 100 total pitches, and he's now fanned nine or more batters in four of his last five starts. He held the Royals' bats completely in check as all four of the hits he surrendered were base knocks. Burnes has been on a tear to close the season, as he's now allowed one earned run across his last 29.2 frames while racking up a 47:6 K:BB. He's currently in line to take his final turn through the rotation Thursday at St. Louis.