Burnes allowed three hits and one walk while striking out 10 across seven scoreless innings Wednesday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

Burnes dominated the Cubs the entire outing, generating 26 swinging strikes on 100 total pitches. That was enough for him to record his sixth double-digit strikeout effort and fifth scoreless effort of the season. After this performance, Burnes has a 2.20 ERA with a 134:26 K:BB across 106.1 frames on the campaign.