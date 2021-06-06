Burnes (3-4) allowed four hits over seven shutout innings Sunday, striking out 13 and earning a win over the Diamondbacks.

Burnes has been dominant for most of the 2021 campaign so far but Friday's performance was his best of the season. He fanned a season-high 13 batters in what ended up being his longest outing to date. All four hits against him were singles and only one Diamondback reached scoring position. The 26-year-old lowered his season ERA to 1.97 alongside an outrageous 94:7 K:BB. Burnes is lined up for another great matchup next weekend at home against the Pirates.