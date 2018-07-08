Burnes was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs prior to Sunday's game against the Braves.

Burnes shifted to a bullpen role with the Sky Sox in mid-June, and it didn't take long for the Brewers to bring him to the majors. The 23-year-old has a 5.15 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 78.2 innings at hitter-friendly Colorado Springs, but features a respectable 3.69 ERA and 1.19 WHIP on the road this season.

