Burnes (3-3) took the loss Friday versus the Padres. He allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

Burnes had completed at least five innings in all 10 of his starts entering Friday, but he was far from his best in this one. He threw 59 of 95 pitches for strikes, while the five runs and eight hits against him were both season highs. The right-hander has had few bad outings in the last three years, so we'll give him a pass for this one. He's at a 2.50 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 84:13 K:BB in 68.1 innings this season. Burnes will look to bounce back at home versus the Phillies next week.