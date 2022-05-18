Burnes didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-innings win over Atlanta, giving up four runs on seven hits over six innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The right-hander ran into trouble in the third inning, serving up back-to-back homers to Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna to account for all the damage against him, but the Brewers bailed him out late. Burnes saw his streak of six straight quality starts come to an end, but he'll still carry a 2.26 ERA and dazzling 62:8 K:BB through 51.2 innings into his next outing.