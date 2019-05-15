Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Excelling out of bullpen
Burnes pitched two innings and allowed only an unearned run in Tuesday's victory over the Phillies.
Burnes struggled as a starter early in the season, prompting the Brewers to first option him and eventually move him back into a bullpen role. He allowed three earned runs over two innings in his first appearance back with the big club May 1, but he has been lights-out since, giving up no earned runs over seven innings while posting an 11:1 K:BB. The Brewers still view Burnes as a starter long term, but with him excelling out of the bullpen and the club on the verge of having seven viable starting-pitching options, it's likely he will continue pitching in relief for the time being.
