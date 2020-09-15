Burnes allowed one run on five hits and three walks over 4.2 innings in the loss to St. Louis during Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader. He struck out 10 and did not factor in the decision.

Burnes wasn't very efficient, needing 101 pitches to get through just 4.2 innings, but he still managed double-digit punchouts for the third time in his last four outings. He was removed before allowing a run but was charged with one after Alex Claudio let an inherited runner score. The 25-year-old owns a stellar 74:22 K:BB and 1.98 ERA across 50 innings this season. Burnes will look to keep rolling against the Royals at home Saturday.