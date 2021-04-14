Burnes (1-1) tossed six scoreless innings in Wednesday's win over the Cubs. He gave up two hits while fanning 10.

Burnes allowed a double in the second inning and a single in the third, but he settled down afterwards and retired 10 batters in a row before exiting the contest. The 10 punchouts also represented a season-high mark for the 26-year-old, and he has looked dominant through his first three starts posting a 0.49 ERA and a 30:0 K:BB through 18.1 innings in 2021.