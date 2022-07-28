Burnes (8-4) picked up the win in Wednesday's 10-4 victory over the Twins, giving up three runs on five hits over six innings. He struck out 11 without walking a batter.

Minnesota got to Burnes for three runs in the second inning, but other than that stumble the right-hander was in total control, racking up 17 swinging strikes among his 102 pitches and fanning double-digit batters for the third time in his last four starts and the eighth time this season. The quality start was also his 15th in 20 trips to the mound, and Burnes will take a 2.31 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 160:31 K:BB through 124.2 innings as he keeps himself in the running for his second straight Cy Young Award.