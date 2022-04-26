Burnes didn't factor into the decision Monday after allowing two hits while striking out 11 and walking two over 6.2 scoreless innings against the Giants.

Burnes made it look easy in this one, fanning 10 or more batters in his second straight start. He would depart in line for the win with two outs in the top of the seventh inning after firing 69 of 106 pitches for strikes. However, the bullpen would give up the lead in the top of the eighth. Burnes now owns a 1.75 ERA and a 33:6 K:BB across 25.2 frames through the first four starts of his 2022 campaign.