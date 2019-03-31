Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Fans 12 in 2019 debut
Burnes allowed four runs on six hits and a walk and struck out 12 over five innings Sunday against the Cardinals. He didn't factor into the decision.
Burnes cruised through the first three innings before allowing an infield hit and a two-run homer in the fourth, followed by a pair of solo shots in the fifth. Despite being hurt by the long ball, he had the strikeout pitch working in his first major-league start, which unfortunately led to a high pitch count early on. Burnes was a weapon out of the bullpen a season ago for Milwaukee and it appears that he could be just as effective as a starter if he can keep the ball in the yard. His next outing will line up for Saturday against the Cubs.
