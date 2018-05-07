Burnes allowed one run on four hits over seven innings and had a season-high 13 strikeouts in Sunday's start against Triple-A Oklahoma City.

In addition to the high strikeout total, Burnes completed seven innings for the first time this season. Although his ratios are somewhat inflated through six starts (4.55 ERA, 1.33 WHIP), Burnes' overall body of work includes a 34:10 K:BB and just three homers allowed in 31.2 innings in the Pacific Coast League in 2018. He's on the short list of options for the Brewers' rotation if an injury befalls one of the team's current starters for a prolonged stretch.