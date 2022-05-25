Burnes (2-2) earned the win during Tuesday's 4-1 victory over San Diego, allowing one run on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts in six innings.

Burnes settled down after permitting five baserunners and one run combined in the first two innings to get through his final four innings nearly unscathed. The 27-year-old extended his streak of going at least six innings to eight starts, though he's now struck out five in consecutive turns after recording at least seven whiffs in each of his previous six. Burnes' 2.18 ERA and 0.87 WHIP both place among the league leaders and he's currently set to make a second start this week against St. Louis over the weekend.