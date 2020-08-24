Burnes allowed three runs on five hits and two walks in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Pirates. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

The Pirates jumped on Burnes with a double and run-scoring single in the first and added another run an inning later. He did not allow a run in the next three frames, but was replaced by Freddy Peralta with one out and a runner on third in the sixth. Burnes was charged with his third run of the day when Peralta allowed a run-scoring single to Bryan Reynolds. The right-hander has struck out 12 while allowing four runs in 10.1 innings pitched in his two starts since returning to the rotation on Aug. 18. Burnes will carry a 3.42 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled to come as a rematch with Pittsburgh on Friday.