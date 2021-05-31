Burnes didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Tigers, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander exited after 93 pitches (61 strikes) in line for his third win of the year, but Trevor Richards promptly gave up the tying run in the top of the seventh as soon as he was out of the game. Burnes had to settle for his sixth quality start, and he'll carry a 2.24 ERA and eye-popping 81:7 K:BB through 52.1 innings into his next outing.