Burnes (2-0) was charged with one unearned run on three hits over six innings in a win over Cleveland on Friday. He struck out seven and issued two walks.

After working mostly in a piggyback role early on, Burnes has shined since stepping into the starting rotation. He's been especially good over his last two starts; six hits, zero earned runs and a 17:3 K:BB over 12 innings. The 25-year-old right-hander is throwing heat and the cutter has helped him neutralize lefty hitters. With that, Burnes seems to be blossoming into a legitimate frontline starter and will look to keep it going next weekend at home against the Cubs.