The Brewers extended an invitation to Burnes for spring training.

Burnes was the named the Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2017, posting a 1.67 ERA in 26 starts between Double-A Biloxi and Low-A Carolina. The 23-year-old earned the promotion to Biloxi in June, and proceeded to excel at the higher level, compiling a 1.01 WHIP and a 84:20 K:BB in 85.2 innings. Although the strikeout numbers aren't spectacular, he only gave up three home runs all year, and could be in line to start the 2018 campaign in Triple-A Colorado Springs.