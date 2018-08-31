Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Getting back on track
Burnes tossed a scoreless inning out of the bullpen in Thursday's victory over the Reds.
Burnes pitched the ninth inning Thursday, but only because the game was tied and manager Craig Counsell wanted to save some of the relievers above him on the bullpen ladder. He came through as expected, and after a rough patch in the middle of the month, is dominating again: over his last four outings, Burnes threw a total of 7.2 innings and allowed no runs, just three hits, and posted a 6:3 K:BB.
