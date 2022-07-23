Burnes gave up two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings in a 6-5 extra-innings win over the Rockies on Friday. He did not factor into the decision.

Burnes was effective over five innings of work, and he left the game in line for his eighth win of the season. However, he was forced to settle for the no-decision after the Brewers bullpen coughed up the lead in the sixth. The only damage which Burnes yielded came on a two-run home run to Charlie Blackmon. The 27-year-old right-hander has an elite 11.3 K/9 to go along with his 2.20 ERA. He will look to go deeper into the game in his next expected start against the Twins on Wednesday.