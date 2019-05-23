Burnes allowed two earned runs over 1.2 innings in Wednesday's victory over the Reds.

Burnes allowed zero earned runs in seven innings over five appearances between May 4-14, but the results were quite the opposite in his last two outings, over which he was tagged for nine earned runs over just 2.1 innings. Burnes' ratios this season are not pretty, and his recent numbers make it tough to include him in lineups even in deep leagues. Burnes is clearly going through a rough stretch, but he was exceptional out of the Brewers' bullpen last year, and if he can stop serving up so many home runs -- he has allowed a whopping 14 long balls over 29 innings -- he should gradually bring his 10.24 ERA back down closer to his 3.62 xFIP.