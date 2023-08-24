Burnes did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing six runs on eight hits and one walk over six innings in a victory over the Twins. He struck out five.

Burnes didn't have his best stuff Wednesday, allowing back-to-back singles to open the contest before going on to surrender three home runs on the day, the most he's allowed in a start since May 22. It was the right-hander's third time this season allowing at least six earned runs and he's now given up at least five runs in two of his last three starts. Burnes holds a 4.74 ERA through four August starts after pitching to a 1.85 ERA in July and is winless over his last six outings.