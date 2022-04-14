Burnes pitched seven scoreless innings against Baltimore on Wednesday, giving up three hits and one walk while striking out eight. He did not factor in the decision.

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner struggled in his first appearance of the campaign, giving up three runs in five innings. However, he bounced back with a dominant effort against the Orioles on Wednesday, recording 20 swinging strikes among 97 pitches and allowing just one extra-base hit. Burnes was lined up for the win upon his exit, but the Milwaukee bullpen allowed Baltimore to tie the game before the Brewers ultimately rebounded to claim victory. Burnes will look for his first win of the campaign next week in a home start against the Pirates.