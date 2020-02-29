Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Impresses in spring outing
Burnes tossed two perfect innings and struck out two batters in Friday's spring game against the Dodgers.
Burnes is off to a strong start this spring, allowing just one runner to reach base over three innings and punching out three batters. His stellar stuff plays up when he throws in small doses, making him a potentially elite relief option -- see his 2018 numbers -- but the Brewers still view him as a starter and are stretching him out this spring. He's currently on the outside looking in at a spot in the rotation, but he's certainly not out of the mix by any means if he keeps finding success as he goes deeper into games over the coming weeks.
