Burnes is day-to-day after injuring his knee during his start with Double-A Biloxi on Thursday night, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The right-hander was fielding a groundball when he slipped on the wet grass. It doesn't sound like anything too serious, but more information on his status moving forward should come forth soon enough.

