Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Injures knee in Double-A start
Burnes is day-to-day after injuring his knee during his start with Double-A Biloxi on Thursday night, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The right-hander was fielding a groundball when he slipped on the wet grass. It doesn't sound like anything too serious, but more information on his status moving forward should come forth soon enough.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 18
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...