Burnes allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits and four walks while striking out eight in 4.1 innings. He did not factor into the decision in an 8-3 loss Thursday against Philadelphia.

Burnes struggled all game with his command and had three-ball counts with nine of the 21 batters he faced. All in all, he needed 113 pitches to get through 4.1 innings. The righty has struggled in June, allowing 17 baserunners and eight runs (seven earned) in eight innings across two starts. After only walking five batters in 39 innings in May, he has walked six thus far this month. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against the Mets.