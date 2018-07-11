Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Logs save in big-league debut
Burnes pitched two perfect innings while striking out one Tuesday in Miami, picking up the first save of his MLB career.
He came on in the eighth inning to make his big-league debut with the Brewers leading 6-4, and the starting pitching prospect had no trouble going two frames while the Brewers tacked on a couple more runs in the ninth to give him even more breathing room. Getting a save won't be a regular thing for Burnes, but capably logging multiple innings seems to be the role the Brewers have in mind for one of their top pitching prospects, at least in the short term. Burnes' name has also come up in trade talks, and if he switched teams, he would likely return to a starting role.
