Burnes will make $10.01 million in 2023 after losing his arbitration hearing against the Brewers on Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Burnes had asked for a $10.75 million salary in what was his second year of arbitration eligibility. The pitcher said afterward that "there's no denying the relationship (with the Brewers) is definitely hurt" as a result of what was said during the hearing. While Burnes also pointed out that "we're professionals and we're gonna go out there and do our job," this certainly can't help the Brewers' chances of signing him to a contract extension at some point.