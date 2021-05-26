Burnes (2-4) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on two hits and three walks over six innings as the Brewers fell 7-1 to the Padres. He struck out seven.

The right-hander uncharacteristically had some trouble finding the plate, tossing 58 of 95 pitches for strikes, but he still did an effective job limiting traffic on the basepaths. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for his catcher -- the Padres made life miserable for Omar Narvaez by going 6-for-6 on steal attempts during the game, allowing them to rack up offense despite only five hits and zero homers. It's only the second time all season Burnes has been tagged for more than two earned runs in a start, and he'll carry a 2.33 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 74:5 K:BB through 46.1 innings into his next outing.