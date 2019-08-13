Burnes was transferred from Triple-A San Antonio to Double-A Biloxi on Tuesday.

Burnes was tagged for 15 earned runs in just 4.2 innings over his last two start with San Antonio, so the Brewers decided to move him down a level in hopes of getting him back on track. Burnes is on the 40-man roster, so he still has a chance to rejoin the Brewers before the season ends with rosters expanding Sept. 1. However, he likely needs to show some major signs of improvement before the Brewers consider using him in a big-league game again.

