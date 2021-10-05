Burnes will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against Atlanta on Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The announcement isn't much of a surprise, as Burnes has been Milwaukee's best starter over the past two seasons and is in the mix for the 2021 NL Cy Young award. The 26-year-old had an 11-5 record and posted a 2.43 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 234:34 K:BB across 167 innings (28 starts) this season. He also lines up to start Game 5, if necessary, since he's taking the mound in the series opener. Brandon Woodruff will pitch for Milwaukee in Game 2 on Saturday.
