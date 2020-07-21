Burnes will start Saturday against the Cubs, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.
Brett Anderson (blister) will open the year on the injured list, so Burnes takes his spot in the rotation -- he may have made the rotation regardless, but this expedited that announcement. Burnes had electric stuff last year but really struggled with his command and confidence, eventually seeing a sports psychologist in the offseason. Since reporting to camp in February, his stuff has been perhaps even better, touching the high-90s with his fastball while also showing off a devastating low-90s cutter/slider. He will face Yu Darvish in Chicago on Saturday and will then start at home against St. Louis the following weekend.
More News
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Competing for rotation spot•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Spring success continues•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Another stellar outing•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Impresses in spring outing•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Stretching out as starter•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Returns to big leagues•