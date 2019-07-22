Burnes (shoulder) could begin a rehab assignment later in the week, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Burnes was sent to the 10-day injured list July 15 due to right shoulder irritation, but the Brewers are hopeful that he'll see minor-league action sometime this week. Considering his absence has been brief, he may need only one or two outings before being activated.

