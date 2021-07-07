Burnes (knee) allowed a run on six hits and struck out eight over 5.2 innings in a no-decision in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Mets.

Burnes left his last start with knee soreness, but it didn't seem to be a factor Wednesday. The right-hander left the contest in line for the win, but Josh Hader's first blown save of the season denied Burnes a decision. Through 87.2 innings, he's posted a 2.36 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 128:15 K:BB. The 26-year-old's next start is expected to come after the All-Star break.