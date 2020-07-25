Burnes allowed one run on two hits and three walks during Saturday's 8-3 win over the Cubs. He had six strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The young right-hander pitched fairly well Saturday, but he struggled a bit with his control as he need 75 pitches to record 10 outs. Burnes figures to receive a longer leash as he continues to get stretched, but he'll need to bring down the walk total to have a real chance of pitching later into games. The 25-year-old is next scheduled to take the mound Friday versus the Cardinals.