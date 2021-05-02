Burnes (undisclosed) won't start Sunday's series finale against the Dodgers, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
The 26-year-old landed on the injured list without an official designation Thursday, so it's believed his absence is related to the COVID-19 protocols. Burnes will need to clear all phases of said protocols before rejoining the team, and that won't be happening Sunday. It's unclear if the right-hander will be able to rejoin the rotation later in the week or if he'll face a longer absence. Alec Bettinger will make his major-league debut and start Sunday for Milwaukee.