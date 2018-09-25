Burnes pitched 0.2 innings out of the bullpen in Monday's victory over the season and ran his record to 7-0 in the process.

Burnes has been a win machine of late, notching four marks in the W column since Sept. 9. He has posted a 1.69 ERA and 0.94 WHIP this month, so he has provided some sneaky fantasy value of late despite working in middle relief for the Brewers.