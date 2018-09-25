Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Notches another win
Burnes pitched 0.2 innings out of the bullpen in Monday's victory over the season and ran his record to 7-0 in the process.
Burnes has been a win machine of late, notching four marks in the W column since Sept. 9. He has posted a 1.69 ERA and 0.94 WHIP this month, so he has provided some sneaky fantasy value of late despite working in middle relief for the Brewers.
More News
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Picks up win No. 4•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Getting back on track•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Struggling this month•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Will remain in bullpen•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Still viewed as starter long term•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Logs save in big-league debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...